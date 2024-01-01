Limoncello | Infused Pre-Roll | 1.5g

by GOAT extracts
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Our infused 1.5-gram cannabis pre-rolls are made with premium flower, distillate, and bubble hash. They are the perfect way to enjoy a delicious and potent cannabis experience. Our pre-rolls are constructed with care and precision. The flower is ground to a consistent size, the distillate is hand painted on the joint, and then rolled in bubble hash. This ensures that you get a smooth, consistent and flavorful smoke every time. We offer a variety of strains to choose from, so you can find the perfect pre-roll for your taste.

About this strain

Limoncello, also known as "Lemoncello" and "Lemonchello 28," is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing The Original Lemonnade and Cherry Pie. This strain produces compact green and purple buds with orange hairs and a thick coat of resin. With a delightful flavor profile of lemon and cherry with crisp citrus overtones, Limoncello leaves consumers feeling mellow and relaxed.

We spare no expense and meticulously obsess over each aspect of our product lines to ensure that our customers are getting the best in packaging, design, formulation, variety, and strength.
Our extracts are produced in-house, using industry leading techniques that are clean, potent, and repeatable.
We have an ever-evolving library of strain profiles that are frequently rotated and classed by traditional categories (indica, sativa, hybrid) and descriptors (nutty, skunky, citrus, etc.) allowing the consumer to choose their own adventure

