Clear your Calendar. Our pure THCA diamonds reach the threshold of potency while maintaining just a hint of your favorite terpene profiles. Completely free of all solvents, chemicals, metals, and impurities. Perfect for dabbing or vaporizing for a clear, cerebral effect. Not for the faint of heart.
We spare no expense and meticulously obsess over each aspect of our product lines to ensure that our customers are getting the best in packaging, design, formulation, variety, and strength. Our extracts are produced in-house, using industry leading techniques that are clean, potent, and repeatable. We have an ever-evolving library of strain profiles that are frequently rotated and classed by traditional categories (indica, sativa, hybrid) and descriptors (nutty, skunky, citrus, etc.) allowing the consumer to choose their own adventure