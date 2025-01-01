About this product
Mango Zkittlez is a unique hybrid strain that combines the best attributes of the Mango and ZKittlez strains. Created by crossing Mango with KC 33 and partly with Mango, this hybrid exhibits a slow onset of effects in the beginning, surprising users with its strong impact over time. Grown mostly outdoors, it boasts a flowering time of nine to eleven weeks, resulting in a large plant with broad growth both lengthwise and heightwise. The buds display shades of yellow and green, emitting an aromatic essence reminiscent of sweet mango. With a THC content ranging from 15 to 24%, Mango Skittlez is recommended for patients experiencing chronic pain, especially in the backbone, and symptoms of sleep deprivation. Its sweet taste, aromatic profile, and sedative effects make it an enticing option for medical marijuana users. On the other hand, ZKittlez, with its low THC level of 15%, contributes to the delightful flavor profile of Mango Zkittlez. Zkittlez, a Cannabis Cup winner for Best Indica, adds a super fruity aroma with sweet tropical earth undertones. The flavor includes a sweet berry taste with a crisp tropical citrus aftertaste that lingers on the tongue. Mango Zkittlez delivers an uplifting head buzz, followed by a relaxing body high, leaving users calm and pain-free without sedating effects that limit movement. This unique hybrid is a perfect choice for patients seeking relief from insomnia, chronic pain, mild depression, stress, anxiety, and inflammation. The large, lumpy pepper-shaped dark olive green nugs, rich amber hairs, and a thick frosty coating of crystal white trichomes complete the visual appeal of Mango Zkittlez.
Mango Zkittlez | Badder | 1g
GOAT extractsBadder
GOAT extracts
We spare no expense and meticulously obsess over each aspect of our product lines to ensure that our customers are getting the best in packaging, design, formulation, variety, and strength.
Our extracts are produced in-house, using industry leading techniques that are clean, potent, and repeatable.
We have an ever-evolving library of strain profiles that are frequently rotated and classed by traditional categories (indica, sativa, hybrid) and descriptors (nutty, skunky, citrus, etc.) allowing the consumer to choose their own adventure
License(s)
- MO, US: MAN000105
