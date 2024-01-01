Peach Fuzz | Diamonds | 1g

by GOAT extracts
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Clear your Calendar. Our pure THCA diamonds reach the threshold of potency while maintaining just a hint of your favorite terpene profiles. Completely free of all solvents, chemicals, metals, and impurities. Perfect for dabbing or vaporizing for a clear, cerebral effect. Not for the faint of heart.

About this strain

Peach Fuzz is a hybrid weed strain and a genetic cross of TK91, Peach 02, and Wilson. Clocking in at 40% sativa and 60% indica and boasting a delightful combination of fruity and earthy flavors, Peach Fuzz is a top choice for beginners and cannabis enthusiasts alike. Peach Fuzz boasts a moderate 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Consumers report that Peach Fuzz effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. This strain's well-rounded effects make it suitable for unwinding after a long day or socializing with friends. Medical marijuana patients often choose Peach Fuzz when looking for relief from anxiety, stress, and mild pain. Bred by Masonic Smoker, Peach Fuzz features flavors like sweet peach and tropical fruit, with earthy undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which enhances the strain's overall calming nature. Peach Fuzz usually costs between $10 and $15 per gram. No matter whether you're looking for relaxation or a mood boost, this strain has something to offer. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peach Fuzz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand GOAT extracts
GOAT extracts
Shop products
We spare no expense and meticulously obsess over each aspect of our product lines to ensure that our customers are getting the best in packaging, design, formulation, variety, and strength.
Our extracts are produced in-house, using industry leading techniques that are clean, potent, and repeatable.
We have an ever-evolving library of strain profiles that are frequently rotated and classed by traditional categories (indica, sativa, hybrid) and descriptors (nutty, skunky, citrus, etc.) allowing the consumer to choose their own adventure

License(s)

  • MO, US: MAN000105
Notice a problem?Report this item