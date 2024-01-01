About this product
About this strain
Peach Fuzz is a hybrid weed strain and a genetic cross of TK91, Peach 02, and Wilson. Clocking in at 40% sativa and 60% indica and boasting a delightful combination of fruity and earthy flavors, Peach Fuzz is a top choice for beginners and cannabis enthusiasts alike. Peach Fuzz boasts a moderate 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Consumers report that Peach Fuzz effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. This strain's well-rounded effects make it suitable for unwinding after a long day or socializing with friends. Medical marijuana patients often choose Peach Fuzz when looking for relief from anxiety, stress, and mild pain. Bred by Masonic Smoker, Peach Fuzz features flavors like sweet peach and tropical fruit, with earthy undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which enhances the strain's overall calming nature. Peach Fuzz usually costs between $10 and $15 per gram. No matter whether you're looking for relaxation or a mood boost, this strain has something to offer. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peach Fuzz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.