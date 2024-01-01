Purple Papaya is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Texeda Timewarp X Pinewarp X A3 X Ancestral Indica strains. This powerful three-way cross results in a powerful bud with an insanely delicious taste that will leave you begging for more. The Purple Papaya high settles in a few minutes after your final exhale, slowly building in the back of the head and behind the eyes before fully taking hold. You’ll feel a sense of mental calm wash over you, focusing your mind and sharpening your senses. A light productive mental energy comes next, lending itself well to any basic tasks that don’t require too much focus. A relaxing body high will be present from start to finish, keeping your physical form settled as your mental gears churn away. These effects give Purple Papaya an advantage in treating chronic stress or anxiety, insomnia, depression, and chronic pain.

