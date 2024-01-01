Purple Papaya | Diamonds | 1g

Purple Papaya is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the potent Texeda Timewarp X Pinewarp X A3 X Ancestral Indica strains. This powerful three-way cross results in a powerful bud with an insanely delicious taste that will leave you begging for more. The Purple Papaya high settles in a few minutes after your final exhale, slowly building in the back of the head and behind the eyes before fully taking hold. You’ll feel a sense of mental calm wash over you, focusing your mind and sharpening your senses. A light productive mental energy comes next, lending itself well to any basic tasks that don’t require too much focus. A relaxing body high will be present from start to finish, keeping your physical form settled as your mental gears churn away. These effects give Purple Papaya an advantage in treating chronic stress or anxiety, insomnia, depression, and chronic pain.

Purple Papaya is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Texeda Timewarp and Pinewarp. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Purple Papaya is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Purple Papaya typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Purple Papaya’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Papaya, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



We spare no expense and meticulously obsess over each aspect of our product lines to ensure that our customers are getting the best in packaging, design, formulation, variety, and strength.
Our extracts are produced in-house, using industry leading techniques that are clean, potent, and repeatable.
We have an ever-evolving library of strain profiles that are frequently rotated and classed by traditional categories (indica, sativa, hybrid) and descriptors (nutty, skunky, citrus, etc.) allowing the consumer to choose their own adventure

