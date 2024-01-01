This satisfying Indica crosses OG Kush with phenotype SFV OG for a relaxing, dreamy high to help you wind down after a long day. Notes of spicy citrus and Kushy earth come together with a body buzz that will lock you to your seat, and a creative, spaced out blast of cerebral effects to help you enjoy your favorite music, movies or art.
We spare no expense and meticulously obsess over each aspect of our product lines to ensure that our customers are getting the best in packaging, design, formulation, variety, and strength. Our extracts are produced in-house, using industry leading techniques that are clean, potent, and repeatable. We have an ever-evolving library of strain profiles that are frequently rotated and classed by traditional categories (indica, sativa, hybrid) and descriptors (nutty, skunky, citrus, etc.) allowing the consumer to choose their own adventure