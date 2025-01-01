Space Jam is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid strain (60% sativa/40% indica) created through crossing the delicious Space Cake X Wedding Cake strains. Come on and SLAM, and welcome to the JAM! Space Jam is the perfect choice for any fan of the classic hit or who's after a great flavor with their medicine. This bud combines a tingly and happy high with a mouthwatering taste that will leave you coming back for more again and again. The high starts almost as soon as you exhale, stimulating the brain and infusing you with a sense of focus and purpose. You'll feel lifted and happy in this state before your mind becomes heavy and numb, dropping you off into uncontrollable fits of the giggles. A sharp pang of hunger rounds out the high, having you reaching for anything in sight to snack on. Thanks to these effects and its high 15-23% average THC level and 1-3% average CBD level, Space Jam is often chosen to treat conditions such as chronic stress or PTSD, cramps or muscle spasms, inflammation, chronic fatigue, ADD or ADHD and chronic pain. This bud has a sweet and spicy herbal tea flavor with a super heavy flowery menthol aroma to go with it. Space Jam buds have long dense pepper-shaped forest green nugs with deep purple undertones, long thin orange hairs and tiny, purple-tinted white crystal trichomes.

