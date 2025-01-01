About this product
Space Jam | Vape | 1g
GOAT extractsCartridges
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthParanoidDry eyes
- Feelings:EuphoricCreativeFocused
- Helps with:AnxietyPainCramps
Space Jam effects are mostly calming.
Space Jam is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, creative, and focused. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Space Jam, before let us know! Leave a review.
