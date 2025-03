Using hydrocarbon extraction as well as a few other tricks up our sleeve; GOAT Badder is high in that 'stank' and potency. Our proprietary method is constantly stirred or whipped during and after the purging process. The agitation crystalizes the budder, giving it a thick, creamy, and butter-like texture.

Batter? Budder? It's up to you how you spell it; but leave it to us to exceed your expectations.



Strawberry Milkshake, a perfect 50/50 hybrid, flaunts the fruity flavor of its parent, Strawberry Soda, and the pungent richness of White Fire Alien OG. This combination leaves muscles relaxed and politely tranquilizes overactive, racing minds. Expect laughter, a touch of energy, and a noticeable weight in the eyes.

