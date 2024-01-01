Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.
We spare no expense and meticulously obsess over each aspect of our product lines to ensure that our customers are getting the best in packaging, design, formulation, variety, and strength. Our extracts are produced in-house, using industry leading techniques that are clean, potent, and repeatable. We have an ever-evolving library of strain profiles that are frequently rotated and classed by traditional categories (indica, sativa, hybrid) and descriptors (nutty, skunky, citrus, etc.) allowing the consumer to choose their own adventure