We prefer to keep things natural, just like the plant! We admire and love the cannabis plant and all of the naturally occurring terpenes and cannabinoids it creates. Processing extracts since 2014, Gold Crown does NOT use any filtering media when creating our hydrocarbon, cured concentrates. Our ultimate goal is to provide natural, affordable top-quality cannabis to all weed lovers.

Our roots spread deep into Michigan cannabis culture; collaborating with our craft cultivators across the state to produce the finest extracts; such as Peninsula Gardens, Doghouse Cannabis, and Tango Jack just to name a few. Expanding from the bread and butter of cured concentrates, Gold Crown is introducing Live Resin Infused Nerd-coated Gummies, and Live Resin infused pre-rolls; called Jesters! At Gold Crown, we believe in the power of the plant, therefore we choose not to color remediate our concentrates of any of its naturally occurring molecules. #saynotocrc

