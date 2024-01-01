About this product
Cherry Lime Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Cherry Pie. This strain is a creation of Sapphire Farms, a family of farmers cultivating organic, sun-grown cannabis in Michigan. Cherry Lime Runtz produces colorful buds with shades of purple, green, and orange, and the aroma of sweet and fruity cereal milk. Cherry Lime Runtz is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who enjoy a balanced high that is both euphoric and tingly. Leafly customers tell us Cherry Lime Runtz effects include feeling aroused, giggly, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cherry Lime Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and insomnia. Bred by Sapphire Farms, Cherry Lime Runtz features flavors like berry, cream, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Cherry Lime Runtz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cherry Lime Runtz is a rare and delicious strain that will make you feel like you are having a bowl of your favorite breakfast cereal. It is a great option for enjoying a flavorful and smooth smoke, as well as for making high-quality resin extractions. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Lime Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.