About this strain
Garlato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Garlic Cookies. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Garlato has a complex flavor and aroma that combines sweet, creamy, and fruity notes with pungent, garlicky, and gassy undertones. This strain may make you feel euphoric, relaxed, and hungry with its potent and balanced effects. Garlato has a THC content of 20%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Garlato effects include feeling aroused, talkative, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Garlato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by unknown breeders, Garlato features flavors like sweet, garlic, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which may have anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. The average price of Garlato typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Garlato is a rare and exotic strain that is hard to find in the market. If you’re looking for a strain that will surprise your taste buds and soothe your mind and body, give Garlato a try. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.