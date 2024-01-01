About this product
Caked Up Cherries OG T1 Shatter (1g)
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this strain
Caked Up Cherries is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, focused, and energetic. Caked Up Cherries has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Caked Up Cherries, before let us know! Leave a review.
