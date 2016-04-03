About this product
About this strain
Dogwalker OG effects
Reported by real people like you
238 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
