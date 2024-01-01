About this product
Jack Straw Distillate Disposable (1g)
HybridTHC 17.5%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:
- Helps with:
Jack Straw effects are mostly energizing.
Jack Straw potency is higher THC than average.
Jack Straw is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Touch Of Grey and Jack The Ripper. This strain is 80% sativa and 20% indica. Jack Straw is 17.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Jack Straw typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Jack Straw’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jack Straw, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item