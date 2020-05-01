At Goldsmith Extracts we use a hydrocarbon extraction method to extract our cured resins. This method of extracting cannabinoids and terpenes from cannabis uses hydrocarbons as the solvent. The process involves using the hydrocarbon solvent to extract the desired compounds from the plant material. Hydrocarbon extraction is a popular method for producing high-quality cannabis extracts because it's relatively efficient and produces a variety of consistencies, such as shatter, badder, crumble, sugar, and applesauce. We use a closed loop machine with butane for this process to create our cured resins. We collaborate with the best farms in Arizona, to bring our consumers the cleanest, most potent concentrates on the Arizona market.



