Lemon Tangie T1 Shatter (1g)

by Goldsmith Extracts
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

At Goldsmith Extracts we use a hydrocarbon extraction method to extract our cured resins. This method of extracting cannabinoids and terpenes from cannabis uses hydrocarbons as the solvent. The process involves using the hydrocarbon solvent to extract the desired compounds from the plant material. Hydrocarbon extraction is a popular method for producing high-quality cannabis extracts because it's relatively efficient and produces a variety of consistencies, such as shatter, badder, crumble, sugar, and applesauce. We use a closed loop machine with butane for this process to create our cured resins. We collaborate with the best farms in Arizona, to bring our consumers the cleanest, most potent concentrates on the Arizona market.

About this strain

From Calyx Gardens in California, Lemon Tangie is a sativa-leaning cross of SFV OG and Tangie. The flavor profile is deep with citrus blossom, pine, lemon dominance, followed by woody undertones. Its euphoric high is great for enjoying a sunny day in the mountains or a blissed-out time at the grocery store.

About this brand

Goldsmith Extracts
Goldsmith Extracts began in the caregiver era, fueled by curiosity and hustle. We pride ourselves on delivering the most affordable, high-quality extracts on the market, ensuring our customers get the best value. Our state-of-the-art lab is a cornerstone of the thriving Southwest cannabis culture, trusted by enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike for our consistent, top-tier products.

Join us for “Smoke and Sound,” our free cannabis-enhanced concert held every first Friday of the month. Located at 6th st and Garfield. Roosevelt Arts District in Downtown Phoenix. Try new brands, leave with free merch and coupons!

*we are on site at your fav local dispensary every week
come say what up and ask for a free shirt*

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000089DCQY00546716
