Alien Dawg, also known as "Alien Dog," is a hybrid marijuana strain. Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects. Alien Dawg is 40% indica and 60% sativa.
Alien Dawg effects
177 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
