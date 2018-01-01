About this strain
Harlequin is a sativa marijuana strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. This strain provides clear-headed effects and the ability to relax without sedation or intoxication. Harlequin is a descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective strains for the treating pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. This strain features flavors that range from earthy musk to sweet mango.
Harlequin effects
Reported by real people like you
1,056 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Focused
43% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
48% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
5% | medium-low
CBD Strength
9% | medium-low
