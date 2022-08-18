Carbon Candy #4 is sure to send you into a blissful state of flow that is deeply relaxing, yet productive and euphoric. This strain is a cross between Carbon Fiber and Gushers. The aroma and flavor will tantalize your taste buds with flavors of sweet sugar cookies, sour grapes, and earthy, herbal undertones. This indica leaning hybrid is a sweet treat to incorporate into your day, especially when you are looking to connect and relax with friends or unwind from your life’s activities.