Cheese (also called UK Cheese or Exodus Cheese) is a famous clone-only strain that originated in England around 1989, reportedly from a pack of Sensi Seeds’ Skunk #1. An extremely potent and high-yielding plant with a pungent cheese-like odor, it was passed around the underground to various growers and breeders over the years until it became one of the most popular and ubiquitous strains in the UK. Sometime around 2004, the breeder known as “Big Buddha” took this clone and crossed it with a carefully selected Afghani indica to create a seed version of Cheese. Big Buddha Cheese won the High Times 2006 Cannabis Cup in the indica category and went on to become probably the most popular and widely available Cheese hybrid produced in seed form. It is known for its sweet, tropical fruit meets skunky-cheese smell and large yields of high potency flowers.
At Good Day Farm, our mission is to give everyone that perfect day at the farm feeling. We believe in plants over pills, and using the magic of mother nature to help people feel their best. And above all, we believe it’s always a good day to have a good day.
As the self-declared Southern ambassadors of weed, we pride ourselves in staying true to our roots as we bring the best the cannabis world has to offer to the places we love most. From our high-tech, high-touch growing practices to our expert extraction methods, we are obsessed with creating and curating the best cannabis offering in the south. Everything we do here at Good Day Farm is rooted in our desire to cultivate goodness. Because, at the end of the day, we all just want to feel good.
GOOD CANNABIS FOR GOOD
We do our best to lift up the communities we’re part of, especially those impacted by cannabis-related injustice. Through partnerships with organizations like Last Prisoner Project, we take social responsibility seriously while doing our part to do more good.
IT’S All GOOD
We believe cannabis is the most natural form of medicine, that's why we are obsessed with creating and curating the best cannabis products in the south, using natural and sustainable farming practices, and giving back to our local community because:
WE BELIEVE IN GOOD PEOPLE, GOOD CANNABIS, AND MORE GOOD DAYS