About this product
Good Day Farm Lemon Icing is a heavily sativa dominant hybrid strain and cross between Lemon Haze and Afghani. The terpenes bring notes of creamy vanilla, lemon, and diesel. It is said to have energizing sativa effects that hit both the mind and the body for hours on end, filling you with motivation and focus.
About this strain
Lemon Icing effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
69% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Creative
56% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
