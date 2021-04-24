About this product
Sunset MAC is an indica-dominant strain known for its relaxing and stabilizing properties. The flavor is peppery with hints of vanilla with a gassy, floral exhale. The aroma has an earthiness essence that reminds users of wildflowers. This flower is known to alleviate anxiety and appetite loss while improving and uplifting mood. Perfect for settling in after a long, hard day.
About this strain
Sunset MAC effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
61% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
