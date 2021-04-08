About this product
Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.
At Good Day Farm, our mission is to give everyone that perfect day at the farm feeling. We believe in plants over pills, and using the magic of mother nature to help people feel their best. And above all, we believe it’s always a good day to have a good day.
As the self-declared Southern ambassadors of weed, we pride ourselves in staying true to our roots as we bring the best the cannabis world has to offer to the places we love most. From our high-tech, high-touch growing practices to our expert extraction methods, we are obsessed with creating and curating the best cannabis offering in the south. Everything we do here at Good Day Farm is rooted in our desire to cultivate goodness. Because, at the end of the day, we all just want to feel good.
GOOD CANNABIS FOR GOOD
We do our best to lift up the communities we’re part of, especially those impacted by cannabis-related injustice. Through partnerships with organizations like Last Prisoner Project, we take social responsibility seriously while doing our part to do more good.
IT’S All GOOD
We believe cannabis is the most natural form of medicine, that's why we are obsessed with creating and curating the best cannabis products in the south, using natural and sustainable farming practices, and giving back to our local community because:
WE BELIEVE IN GOOD PEOPLE, GOOD CANNABIS, AND MORE GOOD DAYS