Logo for the brand Good Flower

Good Flower

Soul Assassin OG

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD

Soul Assassin OG effects

Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
37% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!