Soul Assassin OG
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Soul Assassin OG effects
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
37% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
