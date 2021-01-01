Black Cherry Lemonade High CBD Hybrid 1:1 200mg - Good Stuff Beverage Co.
About this product
Our 100/100 of CBD/THC provides a powerful mind and body euphoric experience.
● Our High CBD Hybrid creates a perfectly balanced infusion of CBD and THC
● Terpene infused to create a true Hybrid experience
● Real pureed organic fruit, fruit essence, and select terpenes
● Bold, sweet, tropical blossom honey and raw whole cane sugar
● Infused with a fast-acting 100 mg CBD/100mg THC microemulsion
● Gluten-free and non-GMO
● No sodium benzoate ● No Corn Syrup
● Our High CBD Hybrid creates a perfectly balanced infusion of CBD and THC
● Terpene infused to create a true Hybrid experience
● Real pureed organic fruit, fruit essence, and select terpenes
● Bold, sweet, tropical blossom honey and raw whole cane sugar
● Infused with a fast-acting 100 mg CBD/100mg THC microemulsion
● Gluten-free and non-GMO
● No sodium benzoate ● No Corn Syrup
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!