Logo for the brand Good Stuff Beverage Co.

Good Stuff Beverage Co.

Honey Lemonade Hybrid 100mg - Good Stuff Beverage Co.

About this product

● Terpene infused to create a true Hybrid experience
● Real fruit, Real Lemon Juice, Real Ingredients
● Bold, sweet, tropical blossom honey and raw whole cane sugar
● Infused with a cannabis microemulsion for faster absorption
● Natural, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients
● No sodium benzoate ● No Corn Syrup
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!