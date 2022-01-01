About this product
It’s only up from here with our hand trimmed, whole spectrum, sun-grown flower with diverse cannabinoid and terpene profiles. Dosilato is an indica strain made by crossing Gelato 33 and Dosidos. This flower is bursting with colors, all covered in trichomes. Bred by Archive seeds this strain has a fruity and earthy scent followed by a sweet lavender taste. Inhale excellence and welcome to the good life.
Good Things Coming
Welcome to the good life. You have put in the work and now it’s time to enjoy it. The high life chose you. That is what Good Things Coming is all about.