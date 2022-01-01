It’s only up from here with our hand trimmed, whole spectrum, sun-grown flower with diverse cannabinoid and terpene profiles. Dosilato is an indica strain made by crossing Gelato 33 and Dosidos. This flower is bursting with colors, all covered in trichomes. Bred by Archive seeds this strain has a fruity and earthy scent followed by a sweet lavender taste. Inhale excellence and welcome to the good life.