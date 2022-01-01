About this product
1g Kief-Infused Pre-roll
Our latest Good Joint infused with 10% kief packs an extra punch from concentrated whole terpenes, smoothing out that Good taste and Good mood.
We only use the top-quality, mixed-light flower and kief from our California greenhouse garden to fill our pre-rolls.
About this brand
goodbrands
Goodbrands is the official cannabis of good times and natural living. We grow the best varieties under the California sun, using sustainable practices, fair wages, pure waters, and no pesticides.