Whether at home or on the go, GramCo’s Quick Mix is the perfect, discrete delivery system for all your Delta-8 THC needs. Quick Mix is a nano-encapsulated Delta-8 water soluble powder that is tasteless and odorless. GramCo’s Delta-8 Quick Mix can be used in a variety of ways to provide you with a fast-acting high that is as potent as you’d like it to be. If your tolerance for THC is higher, simply add additional scoops of Quick Mix to achieve the desired effects.



GramCo’s Quick Mix is commonly used in numerous food and beverage preparations, including:

Beverages - juice, coffee, tea, lemonade, as a replacement for alcohol in mixers, and more

Cooking and Baking - cookies, brownies, cakes, soups, breads, and more

Food Preparation - sauces, chocolate syrup, maple syrup, icing, whipped cream, and more

Instructions on how to use the mix and recipes using our Delta8 THC water soluble powder are available on our website.