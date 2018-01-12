About this product
The Infused Line Pre-Roll is a first of its kind, strain specific flower with solventless rosin in a tea leaf wrap. Made in conjunction with our good friends at Bull Run Craft Cannabis using their award winning flower.
About this strain
White Tahoe Cookies, also known as "Tahoe Cookies," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing The White, Tahoe OG, and an unknown Girl Scout Cookies cut. This strain exemplifies attributes of each in trichome coverage, effect, and aroma. The GSC bouquet has been enhanced through this cross, offering up sweet, hashy notes with distant OG undertones. Its restful effects pile on with each hit, weighing the consumer to their seat while alleviating minor pain and anxiety.
White Tahoe Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
128 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Grasse
At Grasse, we never forget the beautiful cannabis plant, the people, and the culture. Cannabis has been an engine of revolution and promises relief and joy to millions. We love the cannabis plant and everything in the plant and are inspired by extraction methods from Grasse, France; which known as the world's perfume capital (la capitale mondiale des parfums). We produce full spectrum strain specific Rosin & Rosin Infused Pre-Rolls with absolutely no solvents or chemicals. Our Rosin concentrates are made from the highest quality strains from the best Farms in Oregon. Our Extraction process is hand crafted by our staff and is of the highest quality with domestic equipment from local suppliers. Look for our small batch Cannabis Rosin at a dispensary near you!
What is Rosin? Rosin is the only concentrate which is 100% cannabis and contains all the flavors and aroma of the plant. Simply put, there is no other substance in our Rosin other than strain specific cannabis. We source the best Cannabis from the top Farms in Oregon to hand craft our small batch Cannabis Rosin.
