Just in time for spring; Guava BIRI now available in infused Ice Hash prerolls and blunts! Cultivated by our friends, Bula Farms.



Bula specializes in creating an ideal ecosystem for healthy growth which is achieved through the introduction of beneficial insects and bacteria, as well as the use of natural plant oils such as rosemary and peppermint instead of harsh chemical pesticides. This creates an environment that is hospitable for cannabis while inhospitable for pests and harmful bacteria. The result is a plant that thrives.

The combination of solventless Ice Hash and strain specific flower makes it the smoothest, tastiest smoke!



Grasse is excited to announce Biri ™ ! Biri ™ is an infused pre-roll line which celebrates the rich history of cannabis history and culture in South East Asia! Biri ™ is a thin cigarette or mini cigar invented in the 17th century in India and typically filled with tobacco and wrapped in Tendu (commonly known as palm leaf) tied with a string. Grasse is honoring this rich history of both mini-cigars and cannabis with its premium solventless infused pre-roll line.