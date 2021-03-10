About this product
The combination of strain specific ice hash and flower makes it the smoothest; tastiest smoke!
Grasse is excited to announce Biri ™ ! Biri ™ is an infused pre-roll line which celebrates the rich history of cannabis history and culture in South East Asia! Biri ™ is a thin cigarette or mini cigar invented in the 17th century in India and typically filled with tobacco and wrapped in Tendu (commonly known as palm leaf) tied with a string. Grasse is honoring this rich history of both mini-cigars and cannabis with its premium solventless infused pre-roll line.
About this strain
Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Mendo Purps and Afghanistan parent, while Skunk passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.
Granddaddy Purple effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
What is Rosin? Rosin is the only concentrate which is 100% cannabis and contains all the flavors and aroma of the plant. Simply put, there is no other substance in our Rosin other than strain specific cannabis. We source the best Cannabis from the top Farms in Oregon to hand craft our small batch Cannabis Rosin.