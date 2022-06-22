Premium LIVE Ice Hash Infused BIRI now available! This special batch was made using strain specific Whole Plant Fresh Frozen GMO and flower (never trim!) cultivated by our friends at SoFresh Farms. The new packaging is Inspired by the OG hash makers that used their hands to make Charas (hash using fresh not cured flower) for hundreds of years and includes the ‘Hamsa’ which is a an image recognized and used as a sign of protection against the evil eye throughout history. Each half gram pre-roll contains 208.8mg of THC for a total of 835.2mg. The combination of strain specific ice hash and flower makes it the smoothest; tastiest smoke! Grasse is excited to announce Biri ™ ! Biri ™ is an infused pre-roll line which celebrates the rich history of cannabis history and culture in South East Asia! Biri ™ is a thin cigarette or mini cigar invented in the 17th century in India and typically filled with tobacco and wrapped in Tendu (commonly known as palm leaf) tied with a string. Grasse is honoring this rich history of both mini-cigars and cannabis with its premium solventless infused pre-roll line.



