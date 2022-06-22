About this product
Premium LIVE Ice Hash Infused BIRI now available! This special batch was made using strain specific Whole Plant Fresh Frozen GMO and flower (never trim!) cultivated by our friends at SoFresh Farms. The new packaging is Inspired by the OG hash makers that used their hands to make Charas (hash using fresh not cured flower) for hundreds of years and includes the ‘Hamsa’ which is a an image recognized and used as a sign of protection against the evil eye throughout history. Each half gram pre-roll contains 208.8mg of THC for a total of 835.2mg. The combination of strain specific ice hash and flower makes it the smoothest; tastiest smoke! Grasse is excited to announce Biri ™ ! Biri ™ is an infused pre-roll line which celebrates the rich history of cannabis history and culture in South East Asia! Biri ™ is a thin cigarette or mini cigar invented in the 17th century in India and typically filled with tobacco and wrapped in Tendu (commonly known as palm leaf) tied with a string. Grasse is honoring this rich history of both mini-cigars and cannabis with its premium solventless infused pre-roll line.
About this brand
Grasse
At Grasse, we never forget the beautiful cannabis plant, the people, and the culture. Cannabis has been an engine of revolution and promises relief and joy to millions. We love the cannabis plant and everything in the plant and are inspired by extraction methods from Grasse, France; which known as the world's perfume capital (la capitale mondiale des parfums). We produce full spectrum strain specific Rosin & Rosin Infused Pre-Rolls with absolutely no solvents or chemicals. Our Rosin concentrates are made from the highest quality strains from the best Farms in Oregon. Our Extraction process is hand crafted by our staff and is of the highest quality with domestic equipment from local suppliers. Look for our small batch Cannabis Rosin at a dispensary near you!
What is Rosin? Rosin is the only concentrate which is 100% cannabis and contains all the flavors and aroma of the plant. Simply put, there is no other substance in our Rosin other than strain specific cannabis. We source the best Cannabis from the top Farms in Oregon to hand craft our small batch Cannabis Rosin.
