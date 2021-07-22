About this product
27.8% THC and 3.69% Terpenes! Lime-green leafy buds saturated with bulbous crystals creates a nostril-tingling peppery aroma that smokes creamy, smooth, and light on the lungs. Like a smokable Swiss Army knife, this strain has the ability to help with appetite, pain relief, anxiety, sleep, stress, and even motivation. The balanced effect on mind and body creates a euphoric high that is as good for going out and being social as it is for a quiet night on the couch.
Hell Cat effects
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Bipolar disorder
33% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
