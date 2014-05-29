Great Value
Timewreck
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Timewreck effects
Reported by real people like you
104 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!