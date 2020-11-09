Green Bandit is premium, all natural cannabis - pure and simple.



Located in the Southern Oregon Cascade range, Green Bandit is an eco-friendly, family owned and operated farm, using sustainable practices and all organic materials. We believe deeply in environmentally responsible growing methods that collaborate with the surrounding ecosystem and its resources to cultivate premium, fragrant, sun grown cannabis.



Through the culmination of all organic materials, sustainable methods, and optimized nutrition, it is our passion to consistently produce only the highest quality flower.



Visit us at greenbanditfarms.com