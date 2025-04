When one gram won’t cut it, reach for the RAW Peacemaker. Each cone measures 140 mm (5.5 in) with an extra‑long 40 mm (1.5 in) tip and packs a hefty 2.25 g of flower—roughly double the fill of a standard pre‑roll. Rolled from RAW’s all‑natural, unrefined plant fibers, these ultra‑thin papers burn slow and clean, letting full terpene flavor shine.

