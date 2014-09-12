Green Dragon, also known as "Master Thai's Green Dragon," "MTGD-BX7," and "MTGD" is an indica marijuana strain made from a cross of two indicas, Afghani and Turkish Gummy. Bred by Master Thai, these timeless buds are striking in appearance, aroma, and effects. Green Dragon is commonly depended upon for pain management, providing a lift often described as colorful. Suitable for any growing environment, a heavy yield can be expected to flower at around 50 days.