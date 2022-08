A gorgeous homage to Original Glue, Early Glue RBx1 by Ethos Genetics crosses Black Fire F1 with Original Glue. The result is a plant with beautiful dense stacked flowers that are light green with purple calyxes and blanketed in resin. Expect a similar structure and aromas as Original Glue with pungent earthy, skunky, and sour notes. Its potent high is long-lasting, offering users a heightened mood and overall physical relaxation.