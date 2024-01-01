The Green Gone Detox 5-Day THC Detox Kit is an effective solution to boost your body’s THC elimination in less than a week. This comprehensive detox program naturally reduces THC metabolite levels in your system, delivering fast results when time is critical. Our 5-day detox kit offers essential support for job opportunities, competitive events, or a vital tolerance break for better health.
We recommend this kit for moderate cannabis users (1–3 times per week).
Green Gone Detox is the flagship product of Green Gone LLC, an Ohio-based herbal and dietary supplement company both owned and operated by a licensed pharmacist. The goal of Green Gone Detox is to provide consumers with a comprehensive, permanent THC detox solution. Our kits with strips come in 2-day, 5-day, and 10-day depending on usage level. Check out Green Gone Detox and start cleansing THC metabolites from your system today!