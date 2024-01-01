Experience the ultimate toxin elimination with our Green Gone Ultimate Detox Drink. Crafted to be your reliable partner in cleansing, this powerful elixir provides a comprehensive detox regimen that purges toxins from your system, offering up to 5 hours of effectiveness. When you need quick and dependable results, trust our Ultimate Detox Drink to deliver.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Green Gone Detox is the flagship product of Green Gone LLC, an Ohio-based herbal and dietary supplement company both owned and operated by a licensed pharmacist. The goal of Green Gone Detox is to provide consumers with a comprehensive, permanent THC detox solution. Our kits with strips come in 2-day, 5-day, and 10-day depending on usage level. Check out Green Gone Detox and start cleansing THC metabolites from your system today!