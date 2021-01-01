Chocolate Orange Pre-roll 0.6g
About this product
Mint Chocolate Chip ~ Orange Valley Og:
A delicious twist of citrus and earthy chocolate, Chocolate Orange is a great hybrid strain for users looking for a relaxing high and will leave a lasting euphoric experience.
