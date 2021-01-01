Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Green Haven

Green Haven

Chocolate Orange Pre-roll 0.6g

About this product

Mint Chocolate Chip ~ Orange Valley Og:
A delicious twist of citrus and earthy chocolate, Chocolate Orange is a great hybrid strain for users looking for a relaxing high and will leave a lasting euphoric experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!