About this strain
Fruit Punch
Fruit Punch is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk, Haze, and Northern Lights. Named for its swift hit of sweet, fruity, and tropical flavors, this sativa has something to offer in both taste and effect. Fruit Punch charges the mind with creative and social energy, so keep this strain in your stash jar for active days spent with friends or personal hobbies.
Fruit Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
108 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
57% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
