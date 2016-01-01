About this strain
Grape Inferno is a 70/30 indica-dominant strain bred by NorStar Genetics and propagated by Subcool's The Dank. A cross between Nepali OG and Querkle, Grape Inferno inherits a dense bud structure and a sweet grape aroma from which this strain gets its name. With flavorful undertones of hash and berries, Grape Inferno delivers a meditative and calming high that lets the body relax while the mind wanders. Its buds bloom in a colorful show of lavender, pink, red, and green.
Grape Inferno effects
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
39% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
46% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
