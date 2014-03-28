About this strain
From the island of Amami Oshima comes Shiatsu Kush, a powerful hybrid strain brought from Japan by BC Bud Depot. Bred in secret for potent relief of pain, tension, and stress, Shiatsu Kush has a sterling reputation in Japan’s cannabis underground. With a fusion of pine, vanilla, and cedar, Shiatsu Kush induces a heavy relaxation that calms the mind and body. Growers hoping to cultivate this award-winning hybrid should allow a 50 to 56 day flowering time.
Shiatsu Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
53 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
