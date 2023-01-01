Finding the right amount of Delta-9 THC to mix into organic CBD gummies isn’t the easiest task, that’s why we did it for you! Green Planet performs endless formulations and third party lab testing to ensure our product is of highest quality for our loyal customers. Try out these delicious 10:1 THC and CBD gummies any time throughout the day to enjoy a relaxing, serene experience while relieving pain, anxiety, stress, and discomfort. You can finally benefit from a natural uplifting treat that will not only benefit your body but your mind and soul as well.
Providing high quality solutions for your daily CBD needs, Green Planet is a Las Vegas-based company dedicated to developing luxury wellness products with the powerful properties and long-lasting benefits of industrial-grade Hemp & CBD.
