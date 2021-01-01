About this product

Awaken with an invigorating boost of uplifting Sativa, balancing CBG and green tea extract. This revitalizing spray tincture gives you the clear-headed, fully-rested, ready-to-go focus needed to tackle the day. Infused with our Fly steam-distilled cannabis-derived TLC (Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids) standardized profile.

Our organic coconut oil-based spray tincture is a discrete and accurate way to consume cannabis. It comes in a 5ml spray bottle that can be sprayed under the tongue sublingually, on edibles, or as a topical.

Sugar-free, Gluten-free, Vegan, and no dyes

Made with full-flower sun-grown cannabis extract, cold pressed coconut oil, organic lemon essential oil, and green tea extract.

100mg THC