Green Revolution
Awake Sublingual Spray 100mg
About this product
Awaken with an invigorating boost of uplifting Sativa, balancing CBG and green tea extract. This revitalizing spray tincture gives you the clear-headed, fully-rested, ready-to-go focus needed to tackle the day. Infused with our Fly steam-distilled cannabis-derived TLC (Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids) standardized profile.
Our organic coconut oil-based spray tincture is a discrete and accurate way to consume cannabis. It comes in a 5ml spray bottle that can be sprayed under the tongue sublingually, on edibles, or as a topical.
Sugar-free, Gluten-free, Vegan, and no dyes
Made with full-flower sun-grown cannabis extract, cold pressed coconut oil, organic lemon essential oil, and green tea extract.
100mg THC
