About this product

This Indica sublingual spray is perfect when you want to take it easy and chill but still feel luminous. Infused with our Chill steam-distilled cannabis-derived TLC (Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids) standardized profile.

Our organic coconut oil-based spray tincture is a discrete and accurate way to consume cannabis. It comes in a 5ml spray bottle that can be sprayed under the tongue sublingually, on edibles, or as a topical.

Sugar-free, Gluten-free, Vegan, and no dyes

Made with full-flower sun-grown cannabis extract, cold-pressed coconut oil, and organic lemon essential oil.

100mg THC