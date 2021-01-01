Green Revolution
Lucid Sublingual Spray 100mg
This Indica sublingual spray is perfect when you want to take it easy and chill but still feel luminous. Infused with our Chill steam-distilled cannabis-derived TLC (Terpenes, Love, Cannabinoids) standardized profile.
Our organic coconut oil-based spray tincture is a discrete and accurate way to consume cannabis. It comes in a 5ml spray bottle that can be sprayed under the tongue sublingually, on edibles, or as a topical.
Sugar-free, Gluten-free, Vegan, and no dyes
Made with full-flower sun-grown cannabis extract, cold-pressed coconut oil, and organic lemon essential oil.
100mg THC
