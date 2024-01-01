6pk 55.11 THC and 5.4 CBD with 18mg melatonin Vitamin E which makes them fast acting

THC distillate is a highly potent cannabis oil produced during a distillation process that extracts THC — the active cannabinoid compound responsible for inducing a high — from the cannabis plant itself.

This complex process results in a final product that could be considered one of the purest forms of THC.

Distillate is the base ingredient of most edibles . Edible cannabis travels first to your stomach then to your liver before getting into your bloodstream and brain. Effects can last up to 12 hours after use. Some residual effects can last up to 24 hours.

